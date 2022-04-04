SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.50. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

