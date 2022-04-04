Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $69.65. Approximately 1,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,353,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

