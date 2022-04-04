Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 159,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 275,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the Peñasco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

