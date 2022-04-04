SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.20

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 8107560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.