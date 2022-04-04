Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.32

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 2661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

