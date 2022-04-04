Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart Purchases 96 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Stewart purchased 96 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.10 per share, with a total value of $12,873.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPG traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $134.53. 1,719,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $518,891,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

