Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.77

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

