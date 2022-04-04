Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 6,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

