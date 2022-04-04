Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 6,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)
