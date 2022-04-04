Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

