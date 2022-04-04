Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$11.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

