Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 10.8%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 318,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,302,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $8,397,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.