Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,623,325. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

