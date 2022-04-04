Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 53927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Small Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$61.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25.
About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.
