SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

