Smiths Group plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Smiths Group in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMGZY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.