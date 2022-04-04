Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Volume of $534,442.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $219,380.28 and $534,442.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.04 or 0.07518013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,502.09 or 0.99999795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

