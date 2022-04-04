Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.
Snam stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
