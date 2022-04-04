Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05. 2,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Snap One alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.