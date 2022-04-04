Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05. 2,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
