Snowball Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Snowball has a market cap of $723,413.40 and approximately $31,628.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.56 or 0.07573585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,353.71 or 0.99864558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,570,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,576,745 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

