Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 29987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

