SonoCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 73.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $395,640.15 and $1.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.74 or 0.07501512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,150.56 or 0.99834229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

