Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00.
About Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)
