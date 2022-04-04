SOS (NYSE:SOS) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head-To-Head Comparison

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SOS and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 1.92 $4.40 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.06 -$9.42 million N/A N/A

SOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOS and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.68%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats SOS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

