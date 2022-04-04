Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.
NYSE:LUV opened at $45.91 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
