Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.91 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

