Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

