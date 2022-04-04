SparkPoint Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $358,479.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

