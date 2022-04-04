SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 194,202 shares.The stock last traded at $34.33 and had previously closed at $34.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,172,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.