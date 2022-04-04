SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.52 and last traded at $109.91. 15,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 21,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.