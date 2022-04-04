SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 143,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 13,758,814 shares.The stock last traded at $94.50 and had previously closed at $93.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.