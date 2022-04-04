SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 639,473 shares.The stock last traded at $128.34 and had previously closed at $129.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

