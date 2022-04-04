SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,856,992 shares.The stock last traded at $61.96 and had previously closed at $62.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,835,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

