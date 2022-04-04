SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.27 and last traded at $58.89. 48,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 94,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,583,000. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 2.50% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

