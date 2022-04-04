SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 667,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,994,553 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $68.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

