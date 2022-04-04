Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $119.00 at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

