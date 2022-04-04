SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $481,916.77 and approximately $658.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

