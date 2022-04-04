Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $72.93 million and approximately $945,803.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001218 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009441 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 667,404,937 coins and its circulating supply is 605,127,792 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

