Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

