Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.
NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.