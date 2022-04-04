Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,525,556 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,600,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,797,000. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.