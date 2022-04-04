SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC opened at $134.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

