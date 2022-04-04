SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. 1,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get SPX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.