Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Shares of SQ opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

