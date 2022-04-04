Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $11.57 on Monday, reaching $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183,426. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.