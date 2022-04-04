St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,736.75.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF remained flat at $$19.18 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.