St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STJ. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.30).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,539.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).

In related news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.