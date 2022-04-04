St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.00

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 1391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $479,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in St. Joe by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

