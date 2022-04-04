STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 4.7%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.58 and last traded at $76.71. 10,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

