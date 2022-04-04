Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stabilis Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Stabilis Solutions Competitors 3.97% 35.64% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million -$7.80 million -11.50 Stabilis Solutions Competitors $8.28 billion -$62.25 million 18.59

Stabilis Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions Competitors 297 817 779 22 2.27

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 5.63%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions peers beat Stabilis Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

