Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGKF shares. Liberum Capital lowered Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagecoach Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

