Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $451,705.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

