Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

